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Skoda Slavia vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Slavia and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Slavia Nexon ev
BrandSkodaTata
Price₹ 10 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage18.73 to 20.32 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Skoda Slavia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Sun Roof Moon Roof
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 TSI-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
915 km325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.32 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam AxleTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser BarIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
521 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
4541 mm3994 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm2498 mm
Height
1507 mm1616 mm
Width
1752 mm1811 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
43
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch7 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,26,45413,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,90012,49,000
RTO
81,99312,000
Insurance
44,06151,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,21128,229
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000...
Applicable on slaviaclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
Tata Nexon EV updated with ADAS safety tech, new #DARK edition launched. Check details
10 Sept 2025
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in new Shimla Green colour scheme.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour options, limited to 200 units
21 Jul 2026
The Tata Curvv EV gets the 45 kWh and 55 kWh high-voltage batteries that are now covered under lifetime warrant.y. This also extends to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV
Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty
10 Jul 2025
Image of the recently launched Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in Steel Grey used for representation purposes only.
2026 Skoda Slavia facelift launch confirmed for August 18
27 Jul 2026
Skoda Slavia is a popular sedan with its sharp detailing and premium features, which are slated to be updated in the facelifted version.
Waiting for the Skoda Slavia facelift? 5 big changes you can expect
11 May 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
3 Mar 2022
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