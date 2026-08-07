In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Slavia
|Nexon [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|₹ 7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3