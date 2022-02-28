HT Auto
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt
12V Power Outlets
-1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,2468,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,0007,28,900
RTO
1,13,23057,973
Insurance
38,51631,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24917,606

