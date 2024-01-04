In 2024 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT, Tata Altroz CNG Price starts at Rs 7.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG: 1199 cc engine, 18.53 to 19.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less