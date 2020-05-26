HT Auto
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 TSI-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1043.35873 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.9719.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,64,41412,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,00011,21,900
RTO
54,5301,24,190
Insurance
30,38448,337
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,57927,833
Expert Reviews
Verdict

One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it...

Read More

Volkswagen Virtus first-drive review: The sedan your garage deserves

