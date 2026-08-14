In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rapid tsi
|Taigun
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-