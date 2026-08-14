Rapid TSI vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Polo Brand Skoda Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.