Rapid TSI vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Yaris Brand Skoda Toyota Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.