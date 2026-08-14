Rapid TSI vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Urban cruiser Brand Skoda Toyota Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.