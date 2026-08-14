In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rapid tsi
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4