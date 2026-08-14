hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsRapid TSI vs Rumion

Skoda Rapid TSI vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Rumion
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage16.2 to 18.9 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Skoda Rapid TSI Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 TSI-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1043.35923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.97-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Compound link crank-axleTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
116-
Length
44134460 mm
Wheelbase
25522740 mm
Kerb Weight
1112-
Height
14661690 mm
Width
16991735 mm
Bootspace
460-
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5545 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Warranty (Years)
4-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony Sand and Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,64,41411,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,0009,79,000
RTO
54,53081,160
Insurance
30,38451,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,57923,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rumion vs Ertiga

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
9 Mar 2026
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.96 lakh.
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details
24 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Skoda has unveiled the 2025 Enyaq facelift electric SUV for the global markets. The Enyaq will also become the first EV from the Czech auto giant to be launched in India.
Watch India-bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with bigger battery and enhanced range
9 Jan 2025
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers