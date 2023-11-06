Saved Articles

Skoda Rapid TSI vs Toyota Rumion

In 2023 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 TSI-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1043.35923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.9720.51 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,64,41411,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,00010,29,000
RTO
54,5301,14,900
Insurance
30,38451,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,57925,713

    Latest News

    Toyota Rumion and Innova HyCross are two models among its cars which currently comes with a waiting period of more than a year depending on variants.
    Innova HyCross to Rumion: Toyota cars with waiting period of more than 12 months
    6 Nov 2023
    Delhi government aims to electrify all bike taxis by 2030. Earlier, the state government had allowed phase-wise transition of cab operators' fleet into electric vehicles.
    Delhi to allow only electric bike taxis in push for EVs as public transport, issues notification
    30 Nov 2023
    Riding high on festive demand, Toyota Motor has clocked yet another strong performance in October with over 60 per cent rise in sales.
    Toyota Motor clocks 60% rise in sales in October, festive demand helps push
    1 Nov 2023
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set-up its third manufacturing facility in India and will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,300 crore for the new plant in Karnataka
    Toyota to set up third manufacturing plant in India with 3,300 crore investment, production to start in 2026
    21 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
    India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
    6 Oct 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
