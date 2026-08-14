In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Tigor EV Comparison