In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rapid tsi
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)