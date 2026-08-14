Rapid TSI vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 999 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.