Rapid TSI vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.