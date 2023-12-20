In 2023 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 18.97 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less