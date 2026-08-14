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Skoda Rapid TSI vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Punch
BrandSkodaTata
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage16.2 to 18.9 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Skoda Rapid TSI Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left Side
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Left Side View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 TSI1.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1043.35-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.97-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Compound link crank-axleSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
116193 mm
Length
44133876 mm
Wheelbase
25522445 mm
Kerb Weight
1112-
Height
14661615 mm
Width
16991742 mm
Bootspace
460366 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5537 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
43
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Ebony Sand and Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,64,4146,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,0005,59,000
RTO
54,53031,360
Insurance
30,38434,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,57913,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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