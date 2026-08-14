Rapid TSI vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi nexon ev prime Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 999 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.