In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Nexon EV Comparison