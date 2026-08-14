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Skoda Rapid TSI vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Nexon ev
BrandSkodaTata
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage16.2 to 18.9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Skoda Rapid TSI Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 TSI-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1043.35325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.97-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Compound link crank-axleTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
116205 mm
Length
44133994 mm
Wheelbase
25522498 mm
Kerb Weight
1112-
Height
14661616 mm
Width
16991811 mm
Bootspace
460350 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
43
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony Sand and Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,64,41413,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,00012,49,000
RTO
54,53012,000
Insurance
30,38451,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,57928,229
Expert Rating
-

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