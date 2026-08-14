Rapid TSI vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.