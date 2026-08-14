Rapid TSI vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.