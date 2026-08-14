Rapid TSI vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 999 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.