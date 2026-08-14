In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rapid tsi
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3