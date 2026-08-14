In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Rapid TSI and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Slavia Comparison