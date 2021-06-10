|Engine Type
|2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|791
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.81
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|₹64,574
|₹NaN
Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t