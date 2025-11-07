Octavia vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Octavia Superb [2020-2023] Brand Skoda Skoda Price ₹ 26.29 Lakhs ₹ 31.99 Lakhs Mileage 15.8 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Octavia and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.