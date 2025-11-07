octavia vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Octavia T-roc Brand Skoda Volkswagen Price ₹ 25.99 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 15.81 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda octavia and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.