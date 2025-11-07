In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda octavia and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
octavia vs Octavia Comparison