In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Virtus
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3