In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4