In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4