Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsKushaq vs Rumion

Skoda Kushaq vs Toyota Rumion

In 2023 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
894923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8820.51 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
External OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,08,86411,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,99910,29,000
RTO
1,12,9301,14,900
Insurance
45,43551,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,98325,713

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Kushaq and Slavia, two of the flagship offerings from Skoda in India, are all set to get a new variant called Elegance. Both will come powered by Skoda's 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia get this new variant. Check price and features
    27 Nov 2023
    Skoda Kushaq has a dignified European design on the outside but with doses of chrome to appeal to more prospective buyers. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Skoda Kushaq first drive review: Confident foray into mid-size SUV space
    13 Dec 2023
    The Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq are set to get more expensive by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024
    Skoda Auto to hike prices of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq by up to 2% from January
    12 Dec 2023
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set-up its third manufacturing facility in India and will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,300 crore for the new plant in Karnataka
    Toyota to set up third manufacturing plant in India with 3,300 crore investment, production to start in 2026
    21 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
    Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
    27 Sept 2021
    Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
    Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
    27 Oct 2021
    Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
    Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
    19 May 2021
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    View all
     