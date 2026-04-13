In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-