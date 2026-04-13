In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4