In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Glanza Comparison