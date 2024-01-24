In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Kushaq and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Tigor EV Comparison