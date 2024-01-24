hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsKushaq vs Tigor EV

Skoda Kushaq vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Kushaq and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kushaq Tigor ev
BrandSkodaTata
Price₹ 10.69 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage18.72 to 19.66 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Skoda Kushaq Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Door Controls
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.76 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm74 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.0 TSIPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Driving Range
988 km315 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
16.56 seconds12.63 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam AxleTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser BarIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
188 mm172 mm
Length
4225 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm2450 mm
Height
1612 mm1532 mm
Width
1760 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
491 litres316 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
43
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black and GreyLight Grey & Black
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,76712,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00012,49,000
RTO
1,06,90010,730
Insurance
45,36735,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,26027,843
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great Ride QualityRear Seat MassagerBigger boot space

Cons

No ADASNo 360-degree camera
Latest Offers
See All
On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs. 80,000/-...
Applicable on kushaqclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 12 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
The Skoda Kushaq base variant offers several features that are not available on the Volkswagen Taigun entry-level trim.
5 features differences between the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun base trims
13 Apr 2026
The Skoda Kushaq facelift is offered in five variants with updated features and a new automatic gearbox.
Skoda Kushaq facelift: Which variant delivers the best value for money?
1 Apr 2026
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
Skoda Auto India’s H1 2026 sales growth was supported by stronger demand for the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Kylaq and Slavia.
Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Skoda has unveiled the 2025 Enyaq facelift electric SUV for the global markets. The Enyaq will also become the first EV from the Czech auto giant to be launched in India.
Watch India-bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with bigger battery and enhanced range
9 Jan 2025
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
31 Aug 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers