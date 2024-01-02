Saved Articles

Skoda Kushaq vs Tata Tiago

In 2024 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 TSI PetrolRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
894693
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8819.8
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
External OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,08,8646,26,425
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,9995,59,900
RTO
1,12,93031,396
Insurance
45,43534,629
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,98313,464

