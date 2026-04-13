In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Kushaq and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Skoda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs