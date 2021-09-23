|Engine Type
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|894
|312
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.88
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|External Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹12,08,864
|₹14,65,780
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,49,999
|₹13,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,12,930
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹45,435
|₹60,050
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,983
|₹31,505