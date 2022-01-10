|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Engine Type
|Turbocharged Petrol Engine
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.78 kmpl
|-
|Driving Range
|741 Km
|-
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Third Row AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|₹87,024
|₹NaN