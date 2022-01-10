HT Auto
Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Hilux

Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Style
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol Engine-
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
12.78 kmpl-
Driving Range
741 Km-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Third Row AC
--
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceVisual display
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
