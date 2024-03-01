In 2024 when choosing between the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 13.32 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Kodiaq vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kodiaq Fortuner legender Brand Skoda Toyota Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 2755 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4