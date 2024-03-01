Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Cars

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Kodiaq vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kodiaq Fortuner legender
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage13.32 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Style
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol Engine1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
12.78 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Driving Range
741 Km1152 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle ShiftAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,48,78351,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00043,66,000
RTO
3,82,9005,56,080
Insurance
1,66,3831,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
87,0241,10,059
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium interiorsEnergetic engine

Cons

CostlyMileage

    Latest News

    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are best-sellers in their respective segment in Indian car market.
    Toyota reports solid wholesales growth in February, Innova and Fortuner remain strong
    1 Mar 2024
    The Japanese government is considering revoking certification for specific diesel engines produced by Toyota.
    Toyota faces penalties in Japan over emissions-cheating diesel engines
    22 Feb 2024
    Skoda Auto India is set to launch the Enyaq on February 27.
    Skoda Enyaq is all set to be launched on February 27. Check details
    19 Feb 2024
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution" under which the company plans to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to their sales outlets on a flat-bed truck.
    Toyota launches this initiative in India to enhance customer satisfaction
    15 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has made a comeback to the Indian market with a BS 6-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
    18 Jan 2022
    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
    India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
    6 Oct 2023
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Price, features, spec explained
    10 Jan 2022
