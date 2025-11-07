In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kodiaq vs Octavia Comparison