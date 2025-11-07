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Skoda Kodiaq vs Skoda octavia

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kodiaq vs octavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kodiaq Octavia
BrandSkodaSkoda
Price₹ 36.99 Lakhs₹ 25.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.86 kmpl15.81 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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octavia
Skoda octavia
Octavia 2.0 Style
₹25.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Driving Range
921 km791 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
Steel (145/85R18), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserMacPherson Suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliserMultilink Suspension
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18205 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
155 mm137 mm
Length
4758 mm4689 mm
Wheelbase
2791 mm2680 mm
Height
1679 mm1469 mm
Kerb Weight
1765 kg1430 kg
Width
1864 mm1829 mm
Bootspace
447 L600 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres50 litres
Features
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Home-to-Car Connectivity
No-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
6 - Eco, Normal, Sport, Offroad, Snow, Individual-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed controlYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/downFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
NoElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
YesAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
5 Years / 125000 Kms4
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6 Speakers6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Differential Lock
YesElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,72,49530,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
36,99,00025,99,000
RTO
3,98,9002,75,900
Insurance
1,74,0951,31,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
91,83264,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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