In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
karoq vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karoq
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.49 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4