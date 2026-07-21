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Skoda karoq vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda karoq and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
karoq vs Innova Hycross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karoq Innova hycross
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 18.86 Lakhs
Range-839 km/charge
Mileage14.49 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1498 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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karoq
Skoda karoq
Karoq 1.5 TSI
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
GX 7 STR
₹18.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Skoda karoq Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
14.49 kmpl16.13 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Engine Type
1.5 TSI with ACTTNGA
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm209 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm173 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
724.5 Km839 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist-beam axleSemi-independent Torsion beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 65 R16
Width
1841 mm1845 mm
Length
4382 mm4755 mm
Kerb Weight
1320 kg-
Wheelbase
2638 mm2850 mm
Height
1624 mm1785 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
521 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres52 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
34
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
43
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+4
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Wireless Charger
-No
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Stone Beige and BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,87,54021,79,506
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00018,86,200
RTO
2,65,9002,09,700
Insurance
1,05,99283,106
Accessories Charges
16,6480
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
62,06446,846

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Latest Videos

Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
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16 Jan 2025
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30 Nov 2021
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