|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.49 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Engine Type
|1.5 TSI with ACT
|2TR-FE
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|724.5 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|2
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹28,87,540
|₹20,04,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹24,99,000
|₹17,18,000
|RTO
|₹2,65,900
|₹1,87,800
|Insurance
|₹1,05,992
|₹97,703
|Accessories Charges
|₹16,648
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹62,064
|₹43,073
Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...Read More