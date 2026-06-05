In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
karoq vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karoq
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.49 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4