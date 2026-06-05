karoq vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karoq Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Skoda Toyota Price ₹ 24.99 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 14.49 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1498 cc 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.