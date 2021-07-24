|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.49 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Engine Type
|1.5 TSI with ACT
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Driving Range
|724.5 Km
|Heater
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|₹62,064
Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t...Read More