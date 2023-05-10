karoq vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karoq Nexon ev max Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 24.99 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 14.49 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda karoq and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.