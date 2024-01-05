Saved Articles

Skoda karoq vs Tata Harrier

In 2024 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Tata Harrier, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

karoq
Skoda karoq
Karoq 1.5 TSI
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Harrier
Tata Harrier
Smart
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
14.49 kmpl16.8 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
1.5 TSI with ACTKryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
724.5 Km840 Km
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
32
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,87,54018,50,311
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00015,49,000
RTO
2,65,9002,09,625
Insurance
1,05,99291,186
Accessories Charges
16,6480
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
62,06439,770

    Latest News

    Tata Motors has shared the first look of the upcoming Punch EV which will be launched in the next few weeks. It will be based on Tata's new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which promises better range, bigger battery as well as faster charging solution.
    Tata Punch EV breaks cover, to get at least 300-km range. Bookings open
    5 Jan 2024
    The Harrier and Safari are the first vehicles to be tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Bharat NCAP issues first crash test results. Tata Harrier, Safari return with five-star safety rating
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    Upcoming electric vehicles from Tata Motors will be based on its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which made its debut in Punch EV. The same platform, which promises bigger battery, better range and faster charging solutions, will be used to manufacture EVs like Harrier and Curvv among others.
    Harrier EV, Curvv EV could get ADAS: What Tata Motor's new EV platform offers
    5 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     