karoq vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karoq Superb [2020-2023] Brand Skoda Skoda Price ₹ 24.99 Lakhs ₹ 31.99 Lakhs Mileage 14.49 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.