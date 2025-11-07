In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
karoq vs octavia Comparison