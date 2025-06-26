In 2026 when choosing among the Rolls-Royce Spectre and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric and Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Spectre vs Wraith Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spectre
|Wraith
|Brand
|Rolls-Royce
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 7.5 Cr
|₹ 5 Cr
|Range
|530 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|102 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|6592 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)
|-