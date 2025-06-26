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Rolls-Royce Phantom vs Rolls-Royce Spectre

In 2026 when choosing among the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Phantom Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sedan and Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Phantom: 6749 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Phantom vs Spectre Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Phantom Spectre
BrandRolls-RoyceRolls-Royce
Price₹ 8.99 Cr₹ 7.5 Cr
Range-530 km/charge
Mileage7.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-102 kWh
Engine Capacity6749 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)

Filters
Phantom
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Sedan
₹8.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Electric
₹7.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine-
Driving Range
719 km530 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 1700 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.9 metres6.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steeringPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double wishbone front axleDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
multi-link rear axleMulti-Link
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21285 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
548 litres490 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres83 litres
Length
5770 mm5475 mm
Wheelbase
3552 mm3210 mm
Kerb Weight
2635 kg2890 kg
Height
1648 mm1573 mm
Width
2018 mm2017 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed controlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
ChromeChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
44
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone CallsPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
TFT-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,82,49,3817,79,69,831
Ex-Showroom Price
9,50,00,0007,50,00,000
RTO
95,54,00050,000
Insurance
36,94,88129,19,331
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,26,70116,75,875

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge launched in India, prices start at 9.50 crore
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